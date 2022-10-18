Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down Russian Su-25 in Kherson Region, - Air Force
Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson region in the morning.
Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.
"A little positive. Fresh news, 15 minutes ago in the Kherson region, the Air Command "South" shot down a Russian Su-25. Minus one enemy plane," he noted.
