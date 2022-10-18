425 children died as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of October 18, 2022, more than 1,240 children were injured as a result of Russia’s full-scale armed aggression. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 425 children died and more than 815 were injured of various degrees of severity.

It is noted that these figures are not final. It is impossible to establish the exact number of dead and injured in places of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories.

Children were most affected in the Donetsk region — 411, Kharkiv — 258, Kyiv — 116, Mykolaiv — 77, Zaporizhia — 69, Chernihiv — 68, Luhansk — 64, Kherson — 57, Dnipropetrovsk — 31.

According to juvenile prosecutors, the body of an 11-year-old boy with signs of violent death was found at the burial site in the village of Novoselivka, Kramatorsk district. The body of a 1-year-old girl with signs of violent death was also found at the burial site in Lyman, Donetsk region.

On October 17, due to enemy shelling of the village. A 12-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy from Tavriyske, Zaporizhzhia region, were injured in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region.

On the same day near the village of Dibrova, Izium district, Kharkiv region, a 16-year-old boy stepped on an explosive device and was seriously injured.

On October 16, as a result of the shelling of the village A friend of the Kharkiv region was injured by a 16-year-old boy.

