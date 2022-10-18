ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5011 visitors online
News
6 455 13

In morning, Russians attacked Ukraine from sea and north, - Air Force

корея,ракета,північна

On Tuesday, October 18, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Ukraine from the sea with Calibers. They also used ballistic missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the "Kalibers" were launched from the south, and the ballistic missiles from the north.

"And, of course, the strategic aviation from the Rostov region is Tu-95, Tu-160 aircraft. 6 aircraft, each of which can carry 8-12 missiles. They attack, as expected, energy and critical infrastructure," Ihnat added.

Read more: Defense industry of Russian Federation cannot produce modern missiles at rate at which they are consumed - British intelligence

We will remind you that on Tuesday, October 18, the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

As a result of their attacks, an energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv was damaged.

Author: 

cruise missile (483) shoot out (12965) Russia (11653) Air forces (1426)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 