In morning, Russians attacked Ukraine from sea and north, - Air Force

On Tuesday, October 18, the Russian occupiers shelled the territory of Ukraine from the sea with Calibers. They also used ballistic missiles.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the "Kalibers" were launched from the south, and the ballistic missiles from the north.

"And, of course, the strategic aviation from the Rostov region is Tu-95, Tu-160 aircraft. 6 aircraft, each of which can carry 8-12 missiles. They attack, as expected, energy and critical infrastructure," Ihnat added.

We will remind you that on Tuesday, October 18, the Russian occupiers attacked Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Kharkiv.

As a result of their attacks, an energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv was damaged.