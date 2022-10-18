Power and water outages are possible throughout Ukraine

Missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure can lead to power and water outages across the country.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the statement of the Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyryl Tymoshenko during the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"We have a critical situation across the country now. We have one region dependent on another... That's why we need to prepare for the fact that both electricity and water supply or heat supply," said the deputy head of the PO.

As a result of rocket strikes on October 18, energy infrastructure facilities suffered significant damage. In some cities and districts of Kyiv, there is no water and electricity.

