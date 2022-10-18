During current day, air defenses shot down Su-25, six "Shaheds" and five cruise missiles

On October 18, the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 12 aerial targets.

As Censor.NET informs, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in Telegram.

In particular, in the Kherson region, around 09:00 a.m., a unit of the Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the AC "South" shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft.

Also, during the night, five "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were destroyed by servicemen of AC "South".

During a missile attack from the waters of the Black Sea, anti-aircraft missile units of the AC "East" shot down four Kalibr cruise missiles and one kamikaze drone, and anti-aircraft missiles of the AC "Center" shot down a Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missile.

