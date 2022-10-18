Number of people killed as result of drone attack on Kyiv has increased to 5

As a result of the attack of kamikaze drones on Kyiv on October 17, 5 people are known to have died.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"From under the rubble of a house in the center of the capital, which was hit by a Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning, the body of another dead resident - an elderly woman - was found. This is already the fifth victim of Russia's barbaric attack on the capital on October 17.

Search and rescue operations in the house are ongoing. Rescuers and other services are working. Debris is being dismantled and construction debris is being removed," the report says.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenkiv district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, it was reported that two more were under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need

