Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed. There is no room left for negotiations with Putin’s regime, - Zelensky

As a result of Russian shelling since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Another type of Russian terrorist attacks: targeted energy and critical infrastructure. Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed, which caused massive blackouts across the country. There is no room left for negotiations with the Putin regime," the head of state said.

The President's Office noted that missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure could lead to power and water outages throughout the country.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 18, 3 arrivals were recorded in Kyiv. An energy supply facility was hit. According to the SSU, a CHP plant in one of the sleeping areas of Kyiv was fired upon. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In addition, on the morning of October 18, the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Zhytomyr.

