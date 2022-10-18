As result of today’s attacks on energy infrastructure of Kyiv, two people died, 1 was injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As a result of today’s attacks on the energy infrastructure of Kyiv, two people died and another was injured.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office carries out procedural management in criminal proceedings based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to the investigation, on October 18, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation, using means of warfare prohibited by international law, launched a missile attack on an energy supply facility on the left bank of the capital.

"According to preliminary data, two people died, and one more was injured. The information on the dead and injured are being clarified," the report said.

Employees of the State Emergency Service, prosecutors, investigators, and experts are working at the scene of the incident, who record yet another crime of the Russian Federation.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by SSU investigators.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 18, 3 arrivals were recorded in Kyiv. An energy supply facility was hit. According to the SSU, a CHP plant in one of the sleeping areas of Kyiv was fired upon. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In addition, on the morning of October 18, the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Zhytomyr.