98 deported children returned to Ukraine

98 deported children who were forcibly removed from Ukraine by the Russians managed to return home.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk reported this in an interview with the "We are Ukraine" channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We have already returned 98 children. We are trying to do it every day, it is becoming more and more difficult, but I still encourage you to contact us - we have the "Children of War" portal, a hotline, we will try our best to help return the children. The main thing for us is information so that we knew where in Russia, where the children are in the non-controlled territory," said Vereshchuk.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, Ukrainian children were taken to various regions of Russia, including the Far East and Siberia.

Read more: Power and water outages are possible throughout Ukraine

"They are deliberately sent as far away as possible so that people do not have the opportunity to pay for a ticket if the children are with their parents, or separate brothers and sisters so that they cannot communicate with each other," Vereshchuk said.