Russia launches missiles not from Caspian, but from near Rostov. There is less time to shoot them down - Air Force

Russian strategic aviation began to attack Ukraine not from the Caspian Sea region, but from the Rostov region.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this on the air of a single telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Liga.net.

According to Ignat, Russia's strategic bombers continue to attack Ukraine with Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, but now they do it from the Rostov region, and not from the Caspian Sea.

"That is, closer. It leaves us less time to react to the launch," Ihnat said.

He explained that the missile flies at a speed of 900 kilometers per hour, and if it is launched from the Caspian Sea region, then the Air Force has more time to react, and people - to descend into the shelter.

Ihnat said that currently, the main goal of the Russians is the objects of the critical energy infrastructure of Ukraine.