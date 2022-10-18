2 billion euros of macro-financial aid has arrived in Ukraine from EU, - Shmyhal

2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance has been sent to Ukraine from the EU.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, our state received another tranche from the European Union aimed at supporting Ukraine's economic stability. The additional financial resource will help cover urgent budget expenditures, particularly in the social and humanitarian spheres," the prime minister said.

According to him, these funds are the first part of the package in the amount of 5 billion euros. In total, this year, Ukraine received 4.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance from the EU, which significantly helped to strengthen the economic front of the state and withstand the fight against the aggressor.

"We are grateful to our European partners and we continue to work on new financial programs for next year," adds Shmyhal.

