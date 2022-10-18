Ruscists shelled Sumy region, 14 "arrivals" were recorded: 2 people were killed, 1 person was injured

Russian occupation forces shelled the Yunakiv community in Sumy region.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Russian terrorists continue to fire at the border of Ukraine. It was literally a couple of hours before the shelling ended. The Yunakiv community of the Sumy district came under fire. 14 airstrikes were recorded. The Russians opened fire on the center of the village and its surroundings," the message says.

As a result of shelling, 2 people died, 1 was injured. The store and surrounding buildings were damaged.

