Germany will support sanctions against Iran for supply of drones to Russia, - Berbok

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock supports strengthening sanctions against Iran for supplying military drones to Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with refence to LIGA.net.

"In my opinion, in connection with the supply of drones from Iran to Russia, there should be another package of sanctions against the Iranian regime," she said.

Solid evidence will show, the minister said, that both regimes "are not only brothers in spirit, but also support each other by supplying weapons." Meanwhile, she noted, the origin of the drones used by Russia must be proven: "Of course, everything must be legally clean. The kamikaze drones that were also shot down in Kyiv are very clear where they are from."

"That's why our only response, given the dire situation in Iran itself, is that we have launched a [new] package of sanctions," added the German foreign minister.

Asked by a journalist how these new sanctions will hurt Iran, which has been living under them for decades and has successfully developed a weapons program, Burbok said that "if we do this together as a global community, there will be consequences."

