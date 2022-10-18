1 110 8
Ukraine will receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by end of year, - von der Leyen
Ukraine will continue to receive new tranches of macro-financial assistance from the European Union.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.
"Today we are providing Ukraine with 2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance. Even more will be provided by the end of the year. We will be by Ukraine's side as long as it is needed. We will discuss how to ensure stable financial support with global partners at the conference," the message reads.
