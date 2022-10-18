As result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv, three employees of one of critical infrastructure facilities were killed - Klitschko

Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv, resulting in the death of 3 people.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of today's attack on the critical infrastructure of Kyiv, three people were killed. These are the employees of one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Two facilities suffered significant damage," the message reads.

Currently, city services are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation.

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of October 18, 3 arrivals were recorded in Kyiv. An energy supply facility was hit. According to the SSU, a CHP plant in one of the sleeping areas of Kyiv was fired upon. Criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In addition, on the morning of October 18, the occupiers attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and Zhytomyr.

