Germany will continue to supply weapons and military equipment to Ukraine, - Berbok

Ukraine will continue to receive weapons and military equipment from Germany. Next to other help.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbok, at the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum on October 18, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to intensively support Ukraine with weapons... We will also support Ukraine humanitarianly, politically, and financially as long as necessary," the minister said.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, this is a condition of joint security and insurance. In addition, this is not just a matter of protecting people in Ukraine, it is a matter of solidarity.

Burbok noted that it is possible to talk with Russia only from the standpoint of a strong democracy. Europe, the West cannot be as naive as in 2014.

"With his 'referendums', Putin made it clear that he is not looking for a way out of the war... Putin is not mobilizing groups for negotiations, he is mobilizing soldiers for the war in Ukraine," the German minister emphasized.

Russian soldiers commit the worst crimes in the occupied territories. Berbok also reminded about Putin's goals - complete capture of Ukraine. She noted that there can be no peace and security for Europe at the moment together with this Putin's Russia.

Burbok assured that Germany's eastern neighbors in the EU and NATO can count on Berlin, which, unfortunately, did not listen to them very carefully before, in particular about the threat from Russia, as well as dependence on Russian energy carriers, which made Germany vulnerable, about an object for blackmail.

"We must not repeat the mistakes. We must not become dependent again," Burbok concluded.