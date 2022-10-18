Ready to hand over "bag of evidence" of Russia’s use of Iranian drones to any EU country, - Kuleba

Ukraine is ready to hand over a "bag of evidence" to any country that has doubts about Iran’s supply of drones to Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We are ready to hand over a bag of evidence to every EU country that has doubts about Iran's supply of drones to the Russian Federation. We will ask our colleagues in the European Union who exactly has doubts, and we will give everyone a bag of evidence in the form of fragments of Iranian drones used by Russia - let them study. I think that this "investigation" will end very quickly," the minister emphasized.

He added that one should not look for excuses not to do something, as this leads to more destruction and more deaths.

"In order to stop the destruction, deaths and war in general, it is necessary to do, it is necessary to act. And this is exactly what we talked about yesterday with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU", - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.