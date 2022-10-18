In first batch, Russia ordered 1,750 Iranian drones, but we consistently shoot down about 70% of what flies - Budanov

The first batch of Iranian drones for Russia consisted of 1,750 units, but defenders shoot down about 70% of those drones that the occupiers launch over Ukraine.

The head of the Defense of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said this in an interview with "Obozrevatel", Censor.NET reports.

"The first batch was ordered in the amount of 1,750 drones, then new orders followed, but the speed of their production and delivery to Russia, you have to understand, is not a one-time process. They are gradually running out of them, the Iranians are making new ones, but there is another side to this issue: we consistently shoot down about 70% of all drones," Budanov said.

Also, according to Budanov, the Kremlin is running out of its missile reserves. For example, as regards the Iskander missiles, according to the chief intelligence officer, they have already approached the mark of 13% of missile availability.

He noted that the concept prohibits "dropping" below 30%, but the war makes its adjustments.