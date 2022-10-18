PzH 2000, anti-drone systems and MLRS: Germany will transfer military equipment to Ukraine by end of year

Germany will transfer to Ukraine a large amount of previously promised military equipment by the end of the year.

As Censor.NET informs, this was promised by the Minister of Defense of Germany, Christine Lambrecht, during the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum, the correspondent of Ukrinform reports.

"Armored evacuation vehicles, Dingo armored vehicles, bridge-laying tanks, additional Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, additional MLRS, anti-drone systems will be transferred this year. We will support mine clearance. In a word, a huge package is on the way," Lambrecht listed.

She also mentioned the "winter package", generators, etc. The minister added that Berlin may not always be very vocal in the aid it provides, but it is really a significant support and it will be continued.

Everything that is necessary is being discussed with Ukrainian colleague Oleksiy Reznikov, Lambrecht added. Another such conversation took place on October 18. In particular, the issue of how to speed up the delivery of all IRIS-T air defense systems was discussed.

Currently, according to Lambrecht's assessment, Ukraine most needs air defense equipment (which she personally saw in Odesa, where she was twice forced to run for cover during an air raid), as well as artillery.

The head of the German Ministry of Defense assured that Germany does not set "red lines" in the matter of supplying Ukraine with weapons, but will be ready to provide only those weapons that are agreed among the allies.

"It is important to always be together with partners, always with allies. Germany should not act alone. For me, this is the same red line," said Lambrecht.

She did not deny that Germany could provide Ukraine with tanks. However, she emphasized that until now, no one has provided Western-style tanks, in particular, the USA, which Berlin is mostly targeting.

Lambrecht called herself a "pragmatic" politician and stated that it was more effective at this stage to provide the Armed Forces with 100 Soviet-type tanks, which were transferred by other countries in exchange for modern German equipment. "This is quick support - a pragmatic approach," the politician said.

She also cited the production of Zuzanna howitzers in Slovakia, financed by Germany, Denmark and Norway, as a successful example.

Lambrecht also called the "more than cynical" approach to training soldiers of the Armed Forces, which is based on the assumption that complex weapons systems "can be mastered with the help of YouTube videos." It takes time, Lambrecht emphasized, because there is responsibility for the soldiers undergoing training.