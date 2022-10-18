Ukraine is working on expanding access to materials of EU satellite center - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba appealed to the Council of the European Union regarding the expansion of Ukraine’s access to the materials of the EU satellite center.

He announced this at a briefing for Ukrainian mass media, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"A separate topic that I raised in front of my European colleagues was the expansion of Ukraine's access to the materials of the EU satellite center. We already receive very high-quality and detailed images from the European Union and they help us a lot. We are working on expanding this cooperation," said the head of Ukraine diplomacy

Kuleba emphasized that supporting Ukraine is not charity, it is the best investment in European security and the security of partners. He noted that with their support, Ukraine will neutralize the Russian terrorist threat to Europe and protect the stability and well-being of every European family, so that European governments do not have to do it themselves later.

