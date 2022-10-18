We must face truth: we are not at war with Russian regime, but with Russian people. 82% of Russians absolutely support hostilities in Ukraine, - Budanov

According to the estimates of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, the vast majority of Russians support the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the "Orestocracy" project, Censor.NET reports.

According to Budanov, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense periodically makes a cross-section of social sentiments in the Russian Federation.

"Unfortunately, 82% (of Russians -ed) absolutely support hostilities in Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have to face the truth: we are not at war with the Russian regime, as many believe, but, unfortunately, with the Russian people. 82% - this is the overwhelming majority," he emphasized.