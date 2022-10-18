ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4660 visitors online
News War
29 358 191

Iran has agreed to provide Russia with ballistic missiles and more drones, - Reuters

ракети,іран

Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The agreement was concluded on October 6, when Iranian representatives visited Moscow for negotiations with Russia regarding the supply of weapons.

"The Russians have asked for more drones and Iranian ballistic missiles with increased accuracy, including the Fateh and Zolfaghar family of missiles," said one Iranian diplomat briefed on the trip.

A Western official briefed on the matter confirmed this, saying that there is an agreement between Iran and Russia to provide short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.

Read more: Ukraine is working on expanding access to materials of EU satellite center - Kuleba

Author: 

drone (1596) Iran (359) rocket (1570)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 