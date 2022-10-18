Iran has agreed to provide Russia with ballistic missiles and more drones, - Reuters

Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles and additional drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

The agreement was concluded on October 6, when Iranian representatives visited Moscow for negotiations with Russia regarding the supply of weapons.

"The Russians have asked for more drones and Iranian ballistic missiles with increased accuracy, including the Fateh and Zolfaghar family of missiles," said one Iranian diplomat briefed on the trip.

A Western official briefed on the matter confirmed this, saying that there is an agreement between Iran and Russia to provide short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, including the Zolfaghar.

