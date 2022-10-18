Attacks of occupiers were repelled in areas of populated areas: Ohirtseve, Bilohorivka, Novokalynove and Mariinka, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 10/18/2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with refrence to the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 237 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion. The adversary is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, focuses its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, and at the same time does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of settlements: Ohirtseve, Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Novokalynove and Mariinka, Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population. During the current day, the enemy launched 9 missile and 10 air strikes, carried out more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

Areas of more than 10 settlements were hit by the enemy. Among them are Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kurakhove in the Donetsk region and Trykhaty in the Mykolaiv region. For this, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, on one of the directions, the occupiers used 4 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 of which shot down units of the Defense Forces.

Watch more: I will try to shoot him down - operator of Ukrainian drone successfully rams enemy drone. VIDEO

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing its infrastructure and airspace. There is still a threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the use of "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus. Covert mobilization measures for the armed forces of Belarus continue under the guise of training sessions. According to available information, measures are being taken to train operators of anti-aircraft missile systems and tank crews.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from barrel artillery, within the Yunakivka settlement of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, Komisarov, Ohirtseve, Staritsa, and Strelecha;

in the Kupiansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Hryanikyvka, Dvorichna, Kamianka, Krasne, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka and Stelmakhivka;

in the Lyman direction - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Kovalivka, Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Olhivka and Torske.

On the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired tanks and artillery along the contact line. The settlements of Bakhmut, Soledar, Pervomaiske and Velyka Novosilka were directly affected.

On the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the settlements of Pavlivka and Prechistivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to improve logistical support, is shelling military and civilian infrastructure. Settlements along the contact line, including Vyshchetarasivka of the Dnipropetrovsk region, were damaged by fire.

Read more: Iran has agreed to provide Russia with ballistic missiles and more drones, - Reuters

The Russian military-political leadership does not stop taking measures to replenish the personnel of units that have suffered losses on the territory of Ukraine. Despite the preliminary reservation of the list of employees of the critical infrastructure of the Russian Federation, the heads of such enterprises still receive plans that they are forced to carry out. Therefore, they send their employees to the military commissariats.

The replenishment of losses of Russian units at the expense of prisoners continues. As of the beginning of October, more than half of the total eight thousand fighters of the private military company "Wagner" are mercenaries of the mentioned category.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 20 strikes during the day. It was confirmed that 13 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a support point, as well as 7 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, air defense units shot down 5 cruise missiles. Soldiers of missile troops and artillery hit two control points, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two air defense and artillery facilities, two ammunition warehouses and other military targets of the enemy.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.