As result of shelling on October 18, six energy facilities were damaged in Ukraine - Shmyhal

Russian occupation forces have been trying to destroy the Ukrainian energy system for more than a week. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal stated this at a government meeting on October 18

As Censor.NET informs, the website of the Cabinet of Ministers reports this.

"Russian troops continue their terror and attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine. For more than a week, they have been trying to destroy our energy system. During this time, several dozen energy facilities were damaged," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, on October 18, the Russian Federation attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities in Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Donetsk regions and in Kyiv.

"Six energy facilities were damaged. In the morning, Zhytomyr and a number of settlements in the region, the left-bank part of Kyiv were cut off. Work is now underway to restore the power supply," he added.