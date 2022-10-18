We will make it harder for Iran to sell weapons to Russia, - US State Department

United States is committed to imposing sanctions against Russia and Iran, as well as third countries and individuals involved in supplying Iranian weapons to Russian forces for use against civilian targets in Ukraine.

This was stated on Tuesday at a briefing for journalists by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"We will continue to vigorously enforce U.S. sanctions on the arms trade between Russia and Iran. We will make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia, and we will stand with our partners across the region to confront this Iranian threat," the US Department of State spokesperson said.

She also stressed that the United States will punish any third parties that help Iran to provide weapons to Russian forces. First of all, this concerns the transfer of drones, as well as other systems.

In addition, Donfried stressed that the United States, allies and partners will continue to provide enhanced defense support to Ukraine to help it defend itself against new threats.

"What we saw at the most recent meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format in Brussels - ed.) demonstrates a focus on trying to provide Ukraine with as many air defense systems as possible to help it protect critical civilian infrastructure," the Assistant Secretary of State said.