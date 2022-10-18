Ukraine invited UN experts to check origin of downed Shahed-136 drones

Ukraine has invited UN experts to verify origin and series of drones used by Russia to attack Ukrainian targets.

This is stated in the letter of the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsya to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was reviewed by journalists of the "Voice of America", informs Censor.NЕТ.

Kyiv claims that these drones are Iranian-made, and their export to Russia is a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Security Council Resolution 2231 provides, among other things, for an embargo on the export of certain types of weapons to Iran without the approval of the UN Security Council.

"At the end of August 2022, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Mohajer and Shahed series were transferred from Iran to Russia. Ukraine believes that this is likely part of Iran's plan to export hundreds of UAVs to Russia. Paragraph 4 of Annex B to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 prohibits the transfer from Iran of all items, materials, equipment, goods and technology set out in Annex S/2015/546, unless approved by the Security Council on a case-by-case basis," the representative of Ukraine to the UN wrote to the Secretary General of the organization.

Read more: Iran has agreed to provide Russia with ballistic missiles and more drones, - Reuters

According to Kyslytsia, both types of drones supplied to Russia have the parameters of weapons prohibited for export.

Kyslytsia also informed that Mohajer drones are manufactured by Qods Aviation, which is subject to the provisions of Resolution 2231 on asset freeze.

"All states are obliged to freeze the funds or financial assets of designated entities," the Ukrainian representative to the UN wrote.

Iran officially denied supplying Russia with drones to attack Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said during his weekly press conference on Monday that Iran "has not provided weapons to any side of the countries that are in a state of war".

The Pentagon said it has "seen ample evidence of their [Iranian drones] use by Russia against both military and civilian targets. We have seen reports of what appear to be Iranian drones."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that over the past week "30% of Ukrainian power plants were destroyed, causing massive power outages across the country."