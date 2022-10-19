CMU launches a program "Restoration" within a framework of Energy Efficiency Fund, - Shmyhal

At a meeting on October 18, Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution that provides launching of a program "Restoration" within Energy Efficiency Fund.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by Government Portal.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, the funds of the fund can be used to finance construction works on partial restoration of residential buildings damaged as a result of Russia's military aggression.

In addition, as stated in the release, the government has allocated additional UAH 300 million from the reserve fund of the state budget for Kharkiv region and UAH 36.9 million for the city of Kyiv for the priority restoration of damaged infrastructure.

