Iranian military in occupied Crimea teaches Russians how to use kamikaze drones, - ISW

Members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps are in occupied Crimea. There, they are trying to teach the Russian military how to use Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

"Any Iranian personnel in Ukraine were probably instructors of IRGC drones. It remains unclear whether the Iranian instructors are operating the drones themselves or are simply teaching Russian troops how to do it," the analysts point out.

They noted that since mid-September, Russian forces have directed dozens of Shahed-136s against civilian targets in Ukraine, prioritizing terrorist effects on the civilian population rather than achieving tangible effects on the battlefield.

