Berlusconi told how he reconciled with Putin: vodka, lambrusco and "sweet letters" helped

The leader of the "Forward, Italy" party, Silvio Berlusconi, at a closed meeting with the deputies of his political force, told how he "reconciled" with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by the Italian LaPresse, Censor.NET informs. The agency released a recording of Berlusconi's speech to the deputies. In the recording, Berlusconi says that he is worried about Italy's relations with Russia, because, as he claims, "the ministers have said that we are already at war with Russia because we are supplying weapons to Ukraine."

"I somewhat restored relations with President Putin. For my birthday, he sent me twenty bottles of vodka and a very nice letter. I responded with bottles of Lambrusco and an equally nice letter. He declared me the first of his five true friends," Berlusconi said.

The politician publicly denied that it was about restoring relations with Putin.

"Restored relations with Putin? No, I told a little story...", he replied to journalists on the way out of the parliament on Tuesday. And the coordinator of "Forward, Italy!" Antonio Tajani stated that Berlusconi was referring to a story that took place back in 2008.

Berlusconi's "Forward Italy" party is part of the ruling parliamentary coalition. Coalition leader Georgia Maloney has gone to great lengths to distance herself from Russia, calling the invasion of Ukraine "an unacceptable large-scale act of war by Putin's Russia" and advocating military aid to Ukraine.