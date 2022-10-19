US is fully prepared for nuclear scenarios from Russia, if there is need to react - Pentagon

The US is fully prepared for nuclear scenarios from Russia, but does not yet see any changes in Russia’s nuclear positions.

This was announced at a briefing by the representative of the Pentagon, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.net.

According to him, the US is fully prepared for any nuclear scenarios and continues to closely monitor the situation. He noted that the Pentagon sees nothing to indicate that Russia has decided to use nuclear weapons.

"You know, again, others have reported that there will be repercussions, but I'm not going to go into detail other than to say that we are on guard 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and would be ready if we had to react," Ryder said.

The general emphasized that the US has a reliable strategic deterrence potential that has existed for many years.

See more: Russians fired 64 shells in Sumy region on October 18. 2 people were killed, one wounded - Zhyvytskyi. PHOTOS