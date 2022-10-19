Defenders of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 11 settlements in three regions.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, and concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not abandon attempts to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

During the day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the Ohirtseve and Dvorichna settlements of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Novokalynove, Mayorsk, Odradivka, New York, Novomykhailivka, Nevelske, Opytne and Maryinka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 18 air strikes, carried out more than 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy hit areas of more than 10 settlements. Among them are Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Kurakhove of the Donetsk region, Trikhaty of the Mykolaiv region and Mykolaiv.

For this, the enemy used cruise, aviation and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In addition, the occupiers used 14 Iranian-made "Shahed-136" unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 of which shot down units of the Defense Forces.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the threat of missile and air strikes, as well as the launch of the "Shahed-136" attack UAV from its territory remains.

The enemy fired in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, within the settlements of Hai of Chernihiv region and Yunakivka, Khotyn, Tovstodubov and Demchenkove of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Gatishche, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Staritsa, Strelecha and Khatne settlements;

in the Kupiansk direction - from tanks, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Kamianka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka and Stelmakhivka settlements;

in the Lyman direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of Grekivka, Zarichne, Novoehorivka, Serebryanka, Terny, Torske and Yampolivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Zvanivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Spirne and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

In the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia areas, the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Mykilske, Neskuchne, Pavlivka, Olhivske, Stepove, and Prechistivka came under fire.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to improve logistical support, is carrying out artillery fire in the areas of more than 20 settlements along the contact line. The infrastructure of Vyshchetarasivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, suffered the most from enemy fire.

The occupiers are taking measures to covertly move military equipment and personnel. For this purpose, in the settlements of Tavriysk and Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson region, the enemy is blocking the work of mobile operators and the Internet.

The invaders continue to destroy Ukrainian cultural heritage in the temporarily occupied territories, loot museums, burn Ukrainian literature and textbooks printed in Ukrainian.

According to the available information, there are significant problems in the Russian Federation with monetary payments to military personnel participating in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. Payments of monetary allowances for participation in hostilities are being delayed for this category. Relatives of the dead cannot receive the promised compensation.

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 24 strikes during the previous day. It was confirmed that 16 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a support point, as well as 8 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were hit. In addition, air defense units shot down 5 cruise missiles and a Su-25 aircraft.

Soldiers of missile troops and artillery hit 4 control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 air defense facilities and 1 - artillery, 2 ammunition warehouses, an electronic warfare station, as well as other military targets of the enemy.