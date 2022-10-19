Bodies of 8 civilians killed by Russians during occupation were found in Lyman. INFOGRAPHICS
The bodies of eight more killed civilians were discovered in Lyman, Donetsk region, which was liberated from the Russian invaders.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On October 18, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region: in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Siversk. In addition, 8 more civilians were found in Lyman, killed by the Russians during the occupation. Another 12 people were injured yesterday," the head of the RMA said.
Kyrylenko also added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password