Bodies of 8 civilians killed by Russians during occupation were found in Lyman. INFOGRAPHICS

The bodies of eight more killed civilians were discovered in Lyman, Donetsk region, which was liberated from the Russian invaders.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 18, the Russians killed 4 civilians of Donetsk region: in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka, and Siversk. In addition, 8 more civilians were found in Lyman, killed by the Russians during the occupation. Another 12 people were injured yesterday," the head of the RMA said.

Kyrylenko also added that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

