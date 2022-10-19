Occupiers released Deputy General Director of ZNPP from staff of Martyniuk, - IAEA

The Russians released Valery Martyniuk, the deputy general director of the National Nuclear Power Plant, who was abducted on October 11.

This was announced by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, Censor.NET informs.

Energoatom has not yet confirmed the information about Martyniuk's release.

Grossi also expressed concern over the detention of two other employees of the ZNPP. "This is another disturbing development that I sincerely hope will be quickly resolved," Grossi said.

Also, the IAEA stated that the ZANP has restored the connection to the last power transmission line that is active and operates at 750 kilovolts.

IAEA experts present at the ZNPP site were informed by Ukrainian operational staff that the connection was restored at 21:30 - almost 18 hours after the line was disconnected by a protection system that automatically performs such actions in the event of a voltage drop.

"The repeated outages show how precarious the nuclear safety situation remains at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. They also highlight the need for a nuclear safety zone and security around the facility after frequent attacks at or near the plant in recent months," Grossi said.