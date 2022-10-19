Bavovna in Belgorod. Governor Gladkov reports on hit to infrastructure facility
It’s noisy in the morning in Belgorod, Russia. Local telegram channels reported the sounds of explosions and the alleged work of air defense. Local authorities note that a hit to an infrastructure facility was recorded.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
"It was recorded that a projectile hit one of the infrastructure facilities of the city of Belgorod," the Russian official said.
He assures that the damage is allegedly insignificant and "will not affect the operation of the city's energy supply".
