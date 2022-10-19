Committee of Verkhovna Rada approved draft law on Fund for Liquidation of Consequences of Russian Federation’s Aggression, but did not allow priority to direct confiscated Russian assets to needs of army, - Zheleznyak

The Budget Committee of the Council supported and recommended the overall adoption of draft law 8027 on the creation of the Fund for Liquidation of the Consequences of Armed Aggression of the Russian Federation.

People's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this on Telegram , Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the main source of funds will be the profit from the sale of property of Russia and its residents in Ukraine.

According to the parliamentarian, this draft law returns the social economy in a certain sense, and funds for this will be taken from the nationalization and sale of such property.

Zheleznyak said that he submitted four important proposals to the draft law. He proposed to reject the demand to cancel any approval of the distribution of money with the budget committee, but this initiative was rejected. They did not support the proposal to prioritize sending money for military needs.

The proposal to send the remaining funds after covering military needs to purchase housing for people was supported, however, as one type of expenditure. They also agreed to repay "nationalized" OVDP bonds immediately, instead of paying interest on them, as is the case now.

The document proposes to send money from nationalization to the Special Fund and further use it in the following directions and with the agreement of the VRU Committee:

- construction of public buildings — restriction of relevant objects to those that were destroyed or damaged due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;

- reconstruction, overhaul of critical infrastructure objects related to the provision of water supply, drainage, heat supply services (additions regarding the construction of such objects and objects related to the provision of electricity and gas supply services, as well as restrictions on the relevant objects that were destroyed or damaged by aggression);

- reconstruction, overhaul of buildings to provide housing for IDPs and persons who lost it due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation;

- development of design and estimate documentation for objects destroyed as a result of armed aggression;

- acquisition of housing for citizens of Ukraine, relevant objects of real estate, the construction objects of which were destroyed as a result of hostilities, terrorist attacks, sabotage caused by armed aggression;

- purchase of medical equipment and equipment for medical facilities damaged due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and/or located in the temporarily occupied territory, provided that there is a usable room where medical equipment and equipment can be placed;

- purchase of computer and multimedia equipment that was destroyed, damaged or stolen - for educational institutions in the territories affected by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.