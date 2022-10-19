Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed 223 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones - Air Force

Ukrainian defenders shot down 223 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones in 36 days.

This is reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"As of October 19, since the first downing of an Iranian-made kamikaze drone "Shahed-136" on the territory of Ukraine (September 13, 2022, Kupiansk), the air defense of the Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 223 BpLA of this type," the message says

It is noted that anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, mobile MANPADS fire groups, anti-aircraft guns, large-caliber machine guns and other weapons are involved in the destruction of the "Shahed-136" barrage ammunition, which the occupiers label as "Geranium-2".

