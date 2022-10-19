Iran declared its readiness for negotiations with Ukraine: it wants to refute accusations

Iran has once again rejected accusations of arms supplies to Russia and declared readiness for negotiations with Ukraine.

This was stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, once again denied the information that Tehran was sending weapons, including military drones to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

According to Kanaani, "such baseless statements, which are based on false information and malicious assumptions, are part of a targeted and political propaganda campaign conducted by the media of some countries against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

He also noted that Iran is ready for negotiations with Ukraine to refute the accusations.

Kanaani noted that Iran maintains neutrality regarding the war on the territory of our country and opposes the continuation of the military conflict.

"The spokesman of the foreign policy department emphasized that in this vein, the head of the foreign policy department of Iran held numerous meetings and contacts with his Russian and Ukrainian colleagues," the press service adds.