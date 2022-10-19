Netanyahu opposed Israel’s supply of arms to Ukraine: Iran may receive them

Former prime minister and opposition leader of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine, arguing that they could fall into the hands of Iran.

He said this in an interview with the MSNBC channel, writes Censor.NET with reference to Liga.net.

Netanyahu called Israel's current policy regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, which involves accepting refugees and providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, "prudent."

At the same time, he opposed the supply of weapons to Ukraine and stated that they could allegedly end up in Iran, which would use them against Israel.

He also mentioned the danger of a "global conflict" with the possible use of nuclear weapons.

"I don't think it makes much difference whether it's tactical nuclear weapons or strategic nuclear weapons, that threshold hasn't been crossed for 77 years, and I think what's needed now is a combination of firmness and caution to make sure that this conflict ends and, of course, it does not spread," said the politician.

