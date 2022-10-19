Invaders closed entrance to occupied Kherson for civilians for 7 days

The Russian occupation "authorities" have closed entry to Kherson for 7 days, the ban will apply to civilians.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by state traitor Volodymyr Saldo, who was put in charge of the occupied part of the Kherson region by the Russians.

According to him, entry to the occupied part of Kherson Region during the week will be allowed only with "commandant's passes" for "employees of supply companies".

The traitor of Ukraine also stated that all "authorities" in Kherson are already moving to the left bank of the Dnipro.

It will be recalled that earlier the state traitor Saldo announced the "free transfer" of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the OC "South" announced that the occupiers in the Kherson region announced the removal of children from the region, counting on the fact that their parents would follow them. In this way, the Russians want to create a propaganda picture that Ukrainians are allegedly afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.