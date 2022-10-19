All units and ministries of the occupation "administration" of Kherson region are already moving to the left bank of the Dnipro, - Saldo

All divisions and ministries of the civil administration of the Kherson region are moving to the left bank of the Dnipro

This was said by state traitor Volodymyr Saldo, who was appointed by the Russians as the head of the occupied part of the Kherson region, Censor.NET informs.

He also assures that about 40% of the residents of Kherson and the Kherson region have already left, however, according to the traitor, there are currently no exact figures.

It will be recalled that earlier the state traitor Saldo announced the "free transfer" of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the OC "South" announced that the occupiers in the Kherson region announced the removal of children from the region, counting on the fact that their parents would follow them. In this way, the Russians want to create a propaganda picture that Ukrainians are allegedly afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.