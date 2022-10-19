Torture of civilians in Izium was part of "policy and plan" of Russian military, - human rights defenders HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) interviewed more than 100 victims and concluded that the regular torture of detainees by Russian troops and their units during the occupation of Izium in eastern Ukraine was part of a "policy and plan"

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Russian troops and others acting under their command routinely tortured detainees during the six-month occupation of Izium," the HRW report says.

Victims interviewed by human rights activists said they were tortured with electric shocks, simulated drowning, brutally beaten, threatened with weapons and forced to remain in uncomfortable positions for long periods of time. They also showed at least seven locations in Izium, including two schools, where they said they were detained and abused by the Russian military.

"Several victims shared with us credible accounts of similar experiences of torture during interrogations at facilities controlled by Russian forces and their subordinates, indicating that such treatment was part of policy and design," the report said.

Read more: All units and ministries of the occupation "administration" of Kherson region are already moving to the left bank of the Dnipro, - Saldo

Local male residents said they were tortured with electric shocks, beaten with hands, butts, metal pipes and other objects, while a detained woman told HRW she was punched and threatened with rape.

"Our findings indicate that Russian forces have engaged in appalling abuses in many of the areas they have occupied, and there are genuine concerns about similar abuses in other areas they continue to control," HRW said.