Putin introduced martial law in occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, in "LPR" and "DPR"
President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "RIA-News".
He has already accused Ukraine of allegedly using "terrorist methods".
In addition, as noted, Putin announced the decision to introduce martial law in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in the so-called "LPR" and "DNR".
