Last day, Russian military killed 9 civilians. Another 29 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

On October 18, 17 people were found dead, eight of them died earlier. Another 29 civilians were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The Donetsk region - 12 dead (in particular, eight killed earlier), 12 wounded; Zaporizhzhia region - 13 wounded; Mykolaiv region - 1 dead; Sumy region - two dead, one wounded; Kharkiv region - two wounded; Kherson region - one wounded; Kyiv - three dead," the report says.

