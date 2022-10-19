ENG
4 out of 6 cruise missiles and 10 "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones were shot down - Air Force

At 12:05 p.m. on October 19, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the north-eastern direction with strategic aviation. Six Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95 and Tu-160 missile-carrying bombers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, one missile was destroyed by fighter aircraft, one by an anti-aircraft missile unit in the area of responsibility of the Air Command "Center" in the Kyiv region and Vinnytsia region.

"Two more missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Ground Forces in Chernihiv region," the press center added.

Simultaneously with the rocket fire, the invaders attacked Ukraine with "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones from the northern direction, in particular from the territory of Belarus. As of 3:30 p.m., ten barrage munitions were destroyed by the air defense of the Center Air Command.

