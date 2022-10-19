ENG
Drone attack on Chernihiv: 3 people injured, two of them in serious condition

As a result of kamikaze drone strikes on Chernihiv, three people were injured, two of them in serious condition.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Chernihiv, 10/19/22. We are recording the first consequences of the kamikaze drone strikes. So far, there are no victims, there are injured. 3 injured are in the hospital. 2 of the injured are in serious condition, they are currently in intensive care," the message says.

