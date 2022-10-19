Traitors are trying to escape from Kherson region, disguising themselves as civilians, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not destroy infrastructure objects and do not strike houses with civilians, and the fire control of the defenders of Ukraine works only on the positions of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to NV, this was stated by the Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Operational Command "South", Natalia Humeniuk.

"The Gauleiters are trying to save their lives and avoid meeting with the Defense Forces... They are trying to cover themselves with the local population as a human shield - an absolutely established practice of the occupying power, which they used in the north and the east," she explained.

Humeniuk noted that the occupiers sent a message to all schools that, first of all, it is necessary to "evacuate" the children, so that their parents can then pick them up. She emphasized that Russia is trying to deport the population to "forcibly make them happy with their Russian peace."

It will be recalled that earlier the state traitor Saldo announced the "free transfer" of the civilian population from the right bank of the Kherson region.

At the same time, the OC "South" reported that the occupiers in the Kherson region announced the removal of children from the region, counting on the fact that their parents would follow them. In this way, the Russians want to create a propaganda picture that Ukrainians are allegedly afraid of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The invaders closed the entrance to occupied Kherson for civilians for 7 days.

