Enemy does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on October 19.

The message states: "The two hundred and thirty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories and concentrates its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, it does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy is shelling the positions of our troops along the contact line, carrying out engineering equipment of defensive positions and lines in separate directions, and conducting aerial reconnaissance. Violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war, it continues to strike critical infrastructure and the homes of the civilian population.

During the current day, the enemy launched four missiles and eleven air strikes, launched more than ten attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The enemy has once again launched a massive strike with cruise missiles and Iranian strike UAVs on civilian infrastructure in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions. At night, the occupiers also attacked Uman, Cherkasy region, and Kobleve, Mykolaiv region, with five Iranian-made "Shahed-136" UAVs. All of them were successfully shot down by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the Volyn and Poliske directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. During the day, the enemy used nine "Shahed-136" attack UAVs from the territory of Belarus. Eight of them were shot down.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, within the boundaries of the settlements of Hai and Khrinivka of the Chernihiv region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars, barrel, and jet artillery, in the areas of Vovchanski Khutory, Terny, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Strilecha, and Khatne settlements;

in the Kupiansk direction - from barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestov, Dvorichna, Kamianka, and Kyslivka;

in the Lyman direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Hrianykivka, Nadia, Novoiehorivka, Zarichne, Serebrianka, Terny, Torske, and Yampolivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Mayorsk, New York, Opytne, Rozdolivka, Soledar, Spirne, and Yakovlivka settlements;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Berdychy, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements.

The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Pivdenny Buh directions. Fired in the areas of more than 45 settlements along the entire contact line.

The occupying leadership of the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhia region organized the so-called inventory of the housing stock and the "census" of the population. The measures are carried out to find and alienate the housing of local residents who have left the captured territories.

Replenishment of the losses of units of the Russian occupation forces at the expense of prisoners caused additional problems for the command.

Thus, recruited servicemen from prisons, after receiving weapons, leave their units and look for an opportunity to return to the territory of the Russian Federation. According to available information, after the damage to the warehouse with ammunition in the Kherson region on October 17 of this year, part of the unit involved in its protection was injured, and the rest managed to escape. Russian guard units, under the guise of fighting subversive and intelligence groups, conduct activities to search for deserters.

The occupiers continue the practice of forcibly recruiting the local population to carry out fortification works in the area of ​​the city of Kherson, allegedly from among curfew violators and citizens disloyal to the occupation authorities.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out ten strikes during the current day. Damage to six areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as four positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, was confirmed. Air defense units shot down four cruise missiles, one Ka-52 helicopter, and thirteen "Shahed-136" UAVs.

Soldiers of the missile troops and artillery hit three control points, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, one bridge, and one pontoon crossing of the enemy.

