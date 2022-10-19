Supply of IFVs to Ukraine was discussed - Zelensky held talks with head of Greek Foreign Ministry Dendias

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Nikos Dendias.

The message states: "The head of state discussed with the head of the Greek foreign ministry key issues of bilateral cooperation: strengthening support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia, as well as ensuring a consolidated and firm response of the international community to the crimes of the Russian aggressor against our state.

Noting Greece's consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within internationally recognized borders, Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the Greek government and society for effective assistance to our country in the fight against Russian aggression, primarily in the defense sphere, as well as for supporting Ukraine's initiative to include the historical center Odesa to the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The President highly appreciated Greece's decisions and practical steps regarding the supply of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

"We feel this support. I want to thank your society for the extremely warm attitude of Greeks to Ukrainians," he said.

Volodymyr Zelensky separately noted the principled and decisive position of Greece during the decision to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and expressed his belief that Athens will continue to support our country on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The President informed the interlocutor about the consequences of missile terror by Russia, which seeks to destroy Ukraine's critical infrastructure, primarily energy, on the eve of winter and the start of the heating season.

"But the enemy is not capable of destroying the will of our people," the Head of State emphasized and called on Greece to actively participate in the restoration of Ukraine, primarily in the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Nikos Dendias separately discussed the prospects of intensification of interstate cooperation at the highest level."

