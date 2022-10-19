Russia’s declaration of "martial law" in occupied territories does not have legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens, - MFA

The decree of the President of the Russian Federation Volodymyr Putin on maintaining "martial law" in the occupied territories is another example of the crimes of the Russian leadership against the Ukrainian state.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

It is emphasized that the Russian Federation has started a new stage of terror in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The declaration of the so-called "martial law" by the Russian Federation aims to suppress the resistance of the residents of the Luhansk region, Donetsk region, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson region, who oppose the Russian occupation. Even massive Russian propaganda cannot mask the failure of Russia's efforts to "annex" Ukrainian territories", - noted the department.

The ministry stated that Putin's decree is null and void and has no legal consequences for Ukraine and its citizens, as well as for the international community.

"Despite the agony of the regime in the Kremlin, Ukraine will continue to liberate the occupied territories and save its people," the statement emphasized.

Read more: Enemy does not stop trying to conduct offensive actions in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international partners to condemn the intention of the Russian occupation administrations, under the guise of the so-called "martial law", to deprive the inhabitants of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine of even basic human rights, as well as illegal plans to legalize looting, forced deportations and so-called "mobilization".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on Ukraine to provide modern anti-missile and anti-air defense systems as soon as possible to protect the civilian population from barbaric Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks.

Read more: Martial law in occupied territories is preparation for mass deportation of Ukrainian population to depressed areas of Russia, - Danilov