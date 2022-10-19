ENG
Presidential Office warned of possible temporary power cuts throughout Ukraine on October 20

On Thursday, October 20, restrictions on electricity use will be implemented throughout Ukraine.

This was stated on the air of the telethon on Suspilne by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have just held a meeting together with the Ministry of Energy and all the heads of the Regional State Administrations. Tomorrow will be a rather difficult day for the whole country. Restrictions on the use of electricity will be introduced throughout the territory, not simultaneously," the official said.

Tymoshenko stressed that blackouts should be expected in all regions of Ukraine during the day.

"This applies to every region. We ask Ukrainians to minimize the use of electricity from 7 am to 11 pm," the official said.

According to him, first of all, the restrictions will apply to enterprises and factories.

"But if we do not have enough electricity in the whole country, there will be rolling blackouts throughout the territory. And this will also apply to the population," - the Deputy Head of the OP added.

